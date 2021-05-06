Time For Rossi To get a Tan

Cumulus has hired veteran Rock radio programmer Dave Rossi, as PD at WKSM/99ROCK in Fort Walton Beach-Destin. Rossi joins Cumulus from iHeart Nashville where he was PD at Classic Rock WNRQ-FM and WNRQ-HD2/ALT983.

Prior to iHeart Nashville, Rossi was Program Director of Tuned-In Broadcasting’s WRLT-FM/Lightning 100 also in Nashville. Rossi was previously Program Director of AAA WWMM-FM/Live 100.5 in Birmingham, AL, and co-owned WRAX-FM in Lake Isabella, MI. Rossi also programmed Alternative WAVF-FM/96 Wave in Charleston, SC, and WIOT-FM/Toledo.

Ashley Allegretto, Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, said: “We are elated to have Dave join the Fort Walton Beach team! Dave’s wealth of knowledge, years of experience, and creativity in the Rock format make him a natural fit to lead our heritage Rock station.”

Rossi commented: “There’s spectacular growth in this market and I’m thrilled to work at this incredible radio station. After great conversations with Chris Kellogg, Ashley Allegretto, Troy Hanson and Doug Hamand it became clear that Cumulus was where I needed to be and the opportunity in Fort Walton Beach is a perfect fit. I’m looking forward to leading the team of proven winners at 99ROCK and building on the winning tradition they’ve created!”