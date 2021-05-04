Luckoff Increases Role in Michigan

Townsquare’s Grand Rapids Market President Jeff Luckoff will increase his responsibilities to include statewide oversight of Townsquare’s Michigan local media clusters.

Luckoff will report to e will report to SVP Todd Lawley who said “In a very short amount of time Jeff has reset the culture, made key hires, and built a foundation that is unlocking the full potential of our market leading online and on-air brands in Grand Rapids. We are now challenging Jeff to unlock the full potential of our statewide footprint which includes Grand Rapids, Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, Lansing and Flint.”

“We have incredible talent and local brands throughout the state of Michigan. I am fortunate for the opportunity to utilize Townsquare’s footprint to deepen our impact on the community and further deliver better results for our advertisers. I am honored to be leading such an extraordinary team,” said Mr. Luckoff.

Townsquare COO – Local Media, Erik Hellum added, “Jeff has quickly made his mark in Grand Rapids with a focus on talent, culture and performance. Given his vision and extensive relationships throughout the state of Michigan, I am confident that he will work very well with our Townsquare Michigan team to maximize our unparalleled assets in that state.”