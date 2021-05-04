Meier Moves Up At Townsquare

Townsquare Media has promoted longtime employee Eric Meier from Regional Digital Specialist to Director of Content for its Michigan properties. In this newly created role, Meier will oversee all content, working with the local creators of the company’s 24 local media brands in Flint, Lansing, Battle Creek, Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids.

Meier said it’s a dream come true to work with the Directors of Content and Digital Managing Editors across Michigan on the most legendary brands. “Having just one of these on your resume would be a capstone achievement. To be associated with all of them is beyond compare.”

Meier is a longtime employee of Townsquare Media, where he started as brand manager of Adult Contemporary WLZW and Classic Hits WODZ in Utica, New York. He became Digital Managing Editor of the Company’s Utica stations, transferred to the Company’s Kalamazoo stations in 2016, and was promoted to Regional Digital Specialist in 2019.

“Eric essentially created this opportunity by generating best-in-class results working with our teams in many local markets. In this new role, Eric will help our great Michigan content teams continue to build momentum,” commented SVP/Operations Todd Lawley.

SVP/Programming Kurt Johnson said, “Through his years of increasing responsibility in the Company, Eric’s become a proven performer several times over. I’m thrilled to have him collaborate with all of our 24 local brands in Michigan. The best is yet to come”