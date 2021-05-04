Congratulations Boise State Public Radio

The news and programming teams at Boise State Public Radio took home 20 honors during the 2021 awards ceremony presented by the Idaho Press Club. The event recognizes the best in local reporting for radio, newspapers, photography, periodicals, online and students.

The issues reflected by the awards include some of the major stories of 2020, including the station’s reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, changes in policing, mental health and racial equity.

A complete list of all awardees can be found here.