Audacy Austin Adds Show

Cardle and Woolley has been added to mornings at Talk 1370AM (KJCE-AM) in Austin. Jim Cardle is the publisher of an online political newsletter; Lynn Woolley has three decades of talk radio experience.

“We are excited to provide Austin and central Texas with a new local outlet to join the conversation on issues and concerns people have that affect our area,” said Bob Mackay, SVP/MM. “The combination of Jim and Lynn’s opinions and perspective will be informative and entertaining as we aim to serve the community.”

The duo will look at issues from Austin and Texas, along with their takes on the national picture; featuring expert guests and listener calls.