Pablo Colon, WCUM, Passes

Pablo de Jesus Colon, Jr., Connecticut’s foremost Hispanic broadcaster and pioneer has died. He was the owner of WCUM 1450 AM/103.3 FM in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

In the 1960s, Colon was one of several Hispanic broadcast air personality/entrepreneurs in Connecticut who leased brokered weekend time to serve the region’s growing Hispanic community.

When he and his wife Migdalia acquired the station in 1989, he became the first Dominican radio station owner in the US. The station that previously was WNAB and WJBX switched call letters to WCUM “Radio Cumbre.”

Colon was a finalist for Radio Ink’s Medallas de Cortez Award in 2012. He was also a charter inductee into the Connecticut Broadcasters Hall Of Fame in 2015.