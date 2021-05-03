Nina D Joins Riviera

Arizona-based Riviera Broadcasting announced the addition of Nina D to middays on it’s HOT AC format HOT 97.5 & 103.9.

Nina Dsaid in April Riviera CEO Jeff Trumper and Program Director Ron Price shared their plans for HOT 97.5/103.9 with her and she was instantly on board. “Their commitment to more positively impacting the community and to deliver more quality programming got me excited about radio again! Plus, to be back at the station that first brought me to the Valley over a decade ago feels like a dream. I’m grateful I get to be on a station I love, in the city I love with the listeners I love. Let’s do this Phoenix!”

President & CEO of Riviera Broadcasting, Jeff Trumper, added “I worked with Nina when she first arrived in Phoenix years ago. She has developed into a premier air personality that has strong and meaningful bonds with her audience both on-air and in her social media platforms.”