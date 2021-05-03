AURN Adds McMorris At White House

The American Urban Radio Networks has named Ebony McMorris to serve as its White House news correspondent. She most recently was with Reach Media/Urban One where she served as their National News Correspondent.

“We are excited to have Ebony join our AURN team and expand our vision by creating and executing real news that reflect the challenges and triumphs in our society. Her presence on Capitol Hill helps capture the drum beat of our political arena,” said Adriane Gaines, SVP, Programming.” For over four decades AURN has been the only Black-owned radio company to maintain a bureau in the West Wing of the White House.”

“For such a time as this, it is an honor to join the AURN family as their White House Correspondent during such a pivotal and monumental point in history,” said McMorris. “In taking this role I am reminded of Alice Dunnigan, the first African American woman to receive White House credentials, who said ‘While the role of the Black press is that of objectively reporting the news as it happens, it has another function equally as important – that of fighting oppression.’”