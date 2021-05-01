Johnson Is Moving To Raleigh

Curtis Media Group has hired Matt Johnson as PD of PULSE-FM (WPLW/WWWPL) in Raleigh. Johnson has programmed stations in Naples, Salt Lake City and most recently, KSLZ in St Louis. Johnson replaces Jud Heussler who took a job with CMG in Jacksonville.

Curtis Media Group SVP and WPLW General Manager, David Stuckey said, “Matt’s success in the format and experience leading stations in locally owned companies made him the ideal candidate. I can’t wait to hear him on the air and see him lead our live and local staff of broadcasters to continued success.”

Johnson commented, “I’m excited to make great radio with Trip Savery, David Stuckey, and the entire team at Curtis Media Group. Any company that prioritizes its’ clients and listeners is sure to have a true and lasting positive impact on the local community and I share that vision.”