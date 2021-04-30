Top Honors For 90.5 WESA News

The 90.5 WESA newsroom is the recipient of eight first place Keystone Media Awards. The awards for the Pittsburgh NPR station were presented by the Pennsylvania News Media Association.

“I am incredibly proud of the journalism our newsroom has produced over the past 16 months. Our reporters, editors, hosts and producers approach their work with unrivaled passion and commitment, as demonstrated by this recognition from the Pennsylvania News Media Association,” said Liz Reid, acting managing editor at 90.5 WESA. “At its core, our work is about community service, and we are honored to serve the residents of Pittsburgh and the broader region daily.”

The awards included: Best News Operation (Large Market Radio) Best Newscast, Best Spot News Coverage, Best Feature, Best Documentary, Best Public Service, Best Reporter/Anchor and Best Regularly Scheduled News or Sports Talk Program.