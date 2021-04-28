Vol Star Joins Nashville Radio Station

Cumulus Media’s sports-talker WGFX-FM serving Nashville and Middle Tennessee has hired former Tennessee Volunteer Ron Slay to the afternoon drive show 3HL. Slay joins co-hosts Brent Dougherty and Dawn Davenport.

Slay started his sports career playing high school basketball at Nashville’s Pearl-Cohn High School followed by prep school Oak Hill Academy. He went on to play basketball at the University of Tennessee and as a senior, was named the Associated Press SEC player of the year and a third team All American. Slay was also named to the All-NBA D-League Second Team. After college he played professionally in Europe and around the globe for more than a decade. He is considered one of the most entertaining basketball players that the Vols have ever had, and that more than translates on the radio.

Paul Mason, Program Director, 104.5 The Zone/WGFX-FM, said: “Our listeners have made it clear that they want us to hire Ron Slay. I am happy to say we listened, and we are thrilled Ron Slay will be joining Brent Dougherty and Dawn Davenport on3HL. 3HLis already a great show, and I look forward to seeing it go to even higher levels.”