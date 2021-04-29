Former Host Faces Another Sexual Assault Claim

Back in March we reported that former KFWR-FM Fort Worth host Justin Frazell was facing sexual assault accusations from a teen that allegedly took place at a New Years Eve party at his home. CBS TV in Dallas is now reporting Frazell is being accused of a second incident with the teen.

The second incident, according to an arrest-warrant affidavit, took place on December 22. The accuser told authorities she was at an event with a date. When the event ended and the teen was in her bedroom, the TV station is reporting that the affidavit states Frazell walked into the room and sexually assaulted her.

Frazell, who worked at Country station KFWR-FM in Fort Worth since 2000, was fired shortly after the first incident was reported.

Frazell is married with two children.

KFWR-FM is owned by LKCM Radio Group.