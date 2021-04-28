Doug Holt Passes at Age 52

RadioMixes Mixologist Doug Holt (left) died Wednesday in Little Rock according to company CEO Rob Austin (pictured right). Holt was with the company for 10 years. A GoFundMe page has been set up HERE to help cover medical expenses.
