Doug Holt Passes at Age 52

By
Radio Ink
-
0

RadioMixes Mixologist Doug Holt (left) died Wednesday in Little Rock according to company CEO Rob Austin (pictured right). Holt was with the company for 10 years. A GoFundMe page has been set up HERE to help cover medical expenses.

