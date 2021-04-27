WPLN Adds Environmental Reporter

WPLN News has hired Caroline Eggers as the newsroom’s first Environmental Reporter. She joins Nashville Public Radio in June.

“We’ve heard for years from people in the region that they’re invested in news coverage about the environment — something that affects them in big and small ways every day,” said Emily Siner, ND. “Caroline has been dedicated to covering the environment as a human issue and explaining complicated concepts in a way that everyone can understand.”

“WPLN News delivers essential stories with incredible intellect and empathy,” said Eggers. “I can’t wait to reflect these values while investigating Nashville’s climate action plan, air quality and infrastructure challenges.”