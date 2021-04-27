USRN Offers Special Rock Tribute

United Stations Radio Networks has created a special theme week for the anniversary celebration of a Grunge Rock classic album. The tribute to Temple of the Dog will run through April 30th on the networks hardDriveXL program.

Temple of the Dog was released in April of 1991 just as the so-called Seattle or Grunge sound was sweeping the nation. The project was created as a tribute to Andrew Wood of the band Mother Love Bone after Wood died of a drug overdose. The group was the brainchild of Wood’s former roommate, the late Chris Cornell, and Cornell brought together members of Soundgarden and Pearl Jam months before the historic first Pearl Jam album, Ten, was even released.

Lou Brutus, of hardDrive and hardDriveXL is the host of the tribute program.