Cumulus Hires Gallenbeck For Eugene

Tricia Gallenbeck is Cumulus’ new Market Manager in Eugene, OR. She joins Cumulus from Reno Media Group where she was GM. Gallenbeck was previously D.O.S. for Beasley in Fayetteville and prior to that Director of New Business and Events and GSM for Beasley in Las Vegas. She replaces Kathy Smith.

In Eugene Cumulus owns five radio stations in Eugene, including: KUJZ-FM (Sports); KZEL-FM (Classic Rock); KUGN-AM (News/Talk); KNRQ-FM (Alternative); and KEHK-FM (Hot AC).

Don Morin, Regional Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Boise, said: “Tricia’s extensive broadcast career and experience in various size markets make her a perfect fit for our Eugene station cluster. Her strategic approach to management coupled with her ability to build a winning culture position this team and stations for great success. Tricia is a winner!”

Gallenbeck commented: “It’s an exciting time to work in radio! Cumulus is a dynamic and innovative company and I’m honored that Don Morin invited me to join the talented team in Eugene. The Cumulus stations in Eugene are iconic brands and have a history of commitment to community and partnership success. I’m looking forward to discovering how much more we can accomplish together.”