Urban One Promotes Ernest Fears

Fears is now Director of Sales for Urban One’s Washington, D.C. 5-station cluster where he was GSM.

Throughout his career, Fears has driven over 800 million dollars in billing for major media companies like ABC, CBS, and most recently, Radio One. Over the last five years, he has matriculated through the ranks of Radio One, holding the positions of Account Executive, Local Sales Manager, and most recently General Sales Manager. In the past five years, Fears has led the local team to revenue levels that have not been duplicated in over a decade.

“During my 40 years in the business in the DC Market, I’ve had the chance to work with so many professionals that I have learned from. If not for them, I would not stand where I am today. I look forward to paying forward the help and guidance that I received to my team and their clients.” said Fears.

Jeff Wilson, Senior Regional Vice President, adds, “For decades, Ernie has been one of the most respected leaders in Washington DC media. But today, we celebrate his leadership and innovation moving forward as we blaze new trails while creating unprecedented solutions for our business partners.”