Gonzalez To Run Miami for iHeart

iHeartMedia announced today that Shari Gonzalez has been promoted to Market President from her previous role as SVP of sales in that market. The iHeartMedia Miami/Fort Lauderdale cluster has nine stations. Gonzalez replaces Brian Olson.

Gonzalez will report to Linda Byrd, Division President for iHeartMedia who said she’s thrilled to have the opportunity to promote Shari into her first Market President role. “In the short time that we have worked together, I have seen her competitiveness, work ethic and ability to move her team in the direction we need to go. Shari has the experience and smarts to make a great Market President of iHeartMedia Miami/Fort Lauderdale. She will be a great leader in one of our most important markets.”

Gonzalez has more than 30 years of sales and radio industry experience. She joined iHeartMedia in 2015 and most recently served as the Region Senior Vice President of Sales for iHeartMedia Miami/Fort Lauderdale. Prior to that, she served as General Sales Manager and Director of Sales for CBS in the Washington, D.C. market. Throughout her career, Gonzalez held several leadership positions in Washington, D.C. including serving as an Account Executive for WJZE-FM and WGAY/WWRC-FM before settling into a 15-year stint in sales and leadership at WMAL-AM. She began her career as a Sales Assistant for WDJY-FM in Washington, D.C.

“I am honored and thrilled for this opportunity,” said Gonzalez. “To continue to work with and now lead this incredible portfolio of brands and this ‘best-in-class’ team of talented, passionate colleagues is a dream come true. Miami/Fort Lauderdale is experiencing a boom like no other market in the country and the South Florida market is filled with a culture and uniqueness that is second to none. As our market continues to grow as a multi-cultural, global economic and entertainment destination, we at iHeartMedia Miami/Fort Lauderdale remain committed to being the largest and most meaningful connection to millions in South Florida.”