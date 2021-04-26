Westwood One Adds Mistress Carrie

Mistress Carrie will be joining the 24-hour network formats division as afternoon host of the Rock 2.0 and CRX formats. She comes over from WAAF-FM in Boston.

“Carrie is already well established as top-shelf radio talent, and we’re proud to elevate her to a national level by showcasing her on dozens of US radio stations,” said Cheri Marquart, VP of Programming – Contemporary Formats. “This is another example of how Westwood One is able to offer our affiliates top-tier talent. We are very excited to have Carrie join our team, and I know our affiliates will be as well.”

“I am honored and thrilled to take the next step in my radio career with Westwood One,” said Carrie. “Taking my show nationally has always been a dream, and now it’s coming true thanks to this incredible company! I know I’m part of an amazing and talented team, and I cannot wait to get started!”