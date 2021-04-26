Indeed Back on Top

Indeed has climbed from number two to number one this week. Progressive has moved up to the second spot on the Media Monitors list.

Here are the numbers: Indeed (56,408), Progressive (50,251), Babbel (35,779), Zip Recruiter (33,952), Geico (32,257).

