C130 Launching Shining City Audio

C13Originals and Jon Meacham are expanding their partnership to launch Shining City Audio. It’s a podcast studio co-venture focusing on creating a wide-ranging slate of audio documentaries and series centered on history.

“I’m honored to be part of the Cadence13 team,” said Meacham. “Our mission is straightforward: To use this amazing genre of storytelling to try to shed light in a public arena where it’s easier—and more common—to generate heat. The issues are so important—race, power, wealth, truth itself. Here’s hoping we can be a place where listeners will find perspectives they might not have expected.”

“Jon has been an incredible partner within the Cadence13 family, and the work that we’ve already created together is something that we’re very proud of,” said Chris Corcoran, CCO, Cadence13. “We’re honored to be able to deepen our relationship with Jon and create this amazing new imprint together with the continued objective of connecting listeners with history.”

The Shining City Audio initial 2021 slate will feature two new series written and narrated by Meacham.