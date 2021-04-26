CRB Announces CRS Agenda Committee

The Country Radio Seminar Agenda Committee is made up of volunteer professionals from all sectors of the Country radio, streaming, and record industries. The CRS is set for February 23 – February 25, 2022, at the Omni Nashville Hotel.

Here are the 2021-2022 Committee members: Chairman Brent Michaels (KUZZ/Bakersfield) and Vice-Chair Joey Tack (KNCI/Sacramento). Jeana Adkinson (Alpha Media), Carletta Blake (WGAR/Cleveland), Zena Burns (Futuri Media), Hannah Byrom (WCTO-FM/LeHigh Valley), Maynard Cohen (iHeart), Chris Cruise (Throwback2k), Amy Dillon (Brewer Broadcasting), Shelley Hargis-Gaines (Broken Bow), Ali Matkosky (Big Loud), Billy McKim (Associate Professor, Texas A&M University), Annie Ortmeier (UMG Nashville), Jesse Tack(WUBE/Cincinnati), Michelle Tigard-Kammerer (BMLG Records), Monta Vaden (Country Aircheck), and Adam Weiser (AEG Live).

“We were grateful to have an overwhelming response to our call for participation on the CRS Agenda Committee. From so many qualified applicants, this group of industry leaders from radio, records, DSPs, and touring will create ‘can’t miss’ content for CRS 2022,” said Michaels.

Registration for next year’s event will open later this year.