KMOX Adds New Show

News Radio 1120AM / 98.7FM KMOX (KMOX-AM) in St. Louis will introduce a new local midday show. St. Louis Talks will feature personalities Carol Daniel, Ryan Wrecker and Bo Matthews.

“Now is the time to expand our local content offering for the people of St. Louis, and we are thrilled to have three established, well known and trusted St. Louis voices to help usher in this new era for our station,” said Becky Domyan, SVP/MM, Audacy St. Louis. “We look forward to Carol, Ryan and Bo working in tandem with the KMOX newsroom to report and react on local, regional and national topics that affect our community as we continue building on our position as the voice of St. Louis.”

Carol Daniel has been with the station for 26 years as a reporter and anchor. Ryan Wrecker has served as host of the station’s evening show “Overnight America” since 2017. Bo Matthews has served as a part time host on the station since 2019.