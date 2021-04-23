KVI Gives Guest Host Show

The Ari Hoffman Show will be officially added to the Talk Radio 570 KVI line-up. Hoffman has been filling in since long time Afternoon Drive host Kirby Wilbur retired at the end of January.

“Our new afternoon host was right under our nose,” said Rick Van Cise, PD. “What’s important to you is important to Ari. He has an engaging and entertaining perspective on local and world issues that’s enlightening and fun to hear!”

“I am thrilled to be joining the amazing team at KVI. If I had known how much fun this gig would be I would have started 20 years ago,” said Hoffman. “I look forward to bringing common sense ideas and a fresh take on news, politics and the culture wars to our listeners.”

Hoffman is not new to media as he has been featured on Fox News, Newsmax, The Dr. Drew Show, 60 Minutes, and the KOMO News Documentary “Seattle is Dying.” He also reports regularly on Northwest issues in The Post Millennial