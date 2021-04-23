WBGL New Morning Co-Host

Northwestern Media station, WBGL will welcome Courtney Canfield as its new Morning Show Co-Host. Her first day will be June 1.

“I don’t even have words! I grew up listening to WBGL and have been interested in radio since I was young, and always thought this would be something I would love,” said Canfield. “My love of working with and investing in people is what has kept me in education, and this position at WBGL will give me opportunities to continue to invest in people’s lives for the sake of the Kingdom!”