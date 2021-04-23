Chubb Rock Adds Stations

United Stations syndicated Hip Hop personality Chubb Rock has picked up 15 new affiliates. The new affiliations include four new daily daypart broadcast outlets and eleven new affiliates for weekend programming.

The 4-hour daily weekday show, The Chubb Rock Show with SiMan Baby can now be heard in morning drive in Columbus, GA on WKZJ-FM (K92.7) and in Northern Oregon on KWCQ-FM (106.1 The Beat). The daily show is heard via delayed broadcast on WZKS-FM (Kiss 104.1) in Meridian, MS as well as in Orangeburg, SC on 93.7 The People’s Station.

His two weekend shows, Authentic Caribbean and Diggin’ in Tha Crates, have also been added in several markets.