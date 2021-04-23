Wilkins New Chairman NYPR Board

The Board of Trustees of New York Public Radio has elected Timothy A. Wilkins Board Chair. The international lawyer, advocate for social justice and sustainability joined the board in 2018.

“I am thrilled to have Tim assume the role of Board Chair at such a critical time for our organization, our city, and the world,” said Goli Sheikholeslami, President/CEO, NYPR. “Through his professional work and participation on numerous non-profit boards, Tim has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to ensuring a brighter future for our community. His deep understanding of the distinct role New York Public Radio plays in our city and his advocacy around diversity, equity and inclusion will help us meet our mission even more powerfully, and I am excited to partner with him on what’s ahead.”

“I am honored to serve as Chair of the Board of this incredible organization,” said Wilkins. “The pace of era-defining news and events shows no sign of slowing, making the public service of New York Public Radio and the dedication of the people behind it more necessary than ever.”

NYPR is the home of WNYC, WQXR, WNYC Studios, Gothamist, The Jerome L. Greene Performance Space, and New Jersey Public Radio.