KSTP Helps Children Health Services

Hubbard Radio’s KSTP-FM (KS95) Minneapolis/St. Paul, has announced that M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital will join Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare as a recipient of KS95’s annual KS95 for Kids fundraiser.

“The legacy of KS95 for Kids is unparalleled,” said Dan Seeman, VP/Region Manager-Minnesota. “For over 20 years KS95’s commitment to kids has raised millions of dollars and changed the lives of thousands of kids and their families. I couldn’t be happier to welcome Masonic Children’s Hospital to the KS95 for Kids family. Everything about KS95 is local, and now our annual radiothon will be benefiting two internationally recognized children’s health organizations that are based in Minnesota.”

U of M Masonic Children’s Hospital will replace Children’s Cancer Research Fund who announced that they will be leaving the partnership.

Since 1999 KS95 for Kids has raised $17.3 million dollars for local children’s health charities.