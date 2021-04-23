Jenny Rises Like A Jet

Tulsa’s KWEN-FM has promoted afternoon DJ Jenny Law to Assistant Director of Branding & Programming. Law joined K95.5 in 2015. She was previously the PD at KKYS in College Station, TX and worked with CMG in Houston for nine years.

“Jenny’s promotion is well-deserved and long overdue,” says Matt Bradley, K95.5’s Director of Branding & Programming. “Our station does a lot of out-of-the-box promotions and you will always find Jenny in the middle of the planning. She continuously has her eye on elevating what we are doing, and her consistent contributions are integral to our continued success.”