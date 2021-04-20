He’s been away from the New York Mets radio booth for one week. The radio voice of the team tweeted that he’s returning tonight after an illness not related to COVID. The Mets take on the Cubs Tuesday. WCBS in New York carries Mets games.
Howie Rose Returns Tonight
