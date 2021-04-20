Howie Rose Returns Tonight

By
Radio Ink
-
0

He’s been away from the New York Mets radio booth for one week. The radio voice of the team tweeted that he’s returning tonight after an illness not related to COVID. The Mets take on the Cubs Tuesday. WCBS in New York carries Mets games.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here