Home Depot On Top

Media Monitor has Home Depot back at the top of the list. Indeed held on to the second slot for most aired spots.
Here’s the breakdown: The Home Depot (57,771), Indeed (53,039), Progressive (46,733), Geico (32,285), ZipRecruiter (32, 211).
Media Monitor has Home Depot back at the top of the list. Indeed held on to the second slot for most aired spots.
Here’s the breakdown: The Home Depot (57,771), Indeed (53,039), Progressive (46,733), Geico (32,285), ZipRecruiter (32, 211).
Daily industry headlines plus breaking news bulletins.