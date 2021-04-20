Alpha Pulls in $135K For Kids

Alpha Media’s Watertown cluster held its 21st annual Sanford Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon on April 14th and 15th, raising more than $135,000. It was a record amount raised by the cluster.

The 21st Radiothon on KDLO, KSDR-FM, and KIXX raised the largest dollar amount in the history of the event! Market Manager, Brenda Rorvick commented on the announcement, “The power of these radio stations coupled with the generosity of our community, sponsors, and friends never ceases to amaze me. We would like to send out a huge thank you to our generous listeners for their contributions to this radiothon to help the kids at Sanford Children’s Hospital. I am very proud of our Alpha Media Watertown staff for giving their on air talents and time; and for the generous donations from our sponsors and members of our area communities.”