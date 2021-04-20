Facebook Embraces Audio, Podcasting

Everyone is finally realizing how powerful audio is. Facebook reported that more than 170 million people follow podcast pages on its platform and the company plans to make it easier to access podcasts. Now, you have to leave Facebook to listen to podcasts. That’s about to change. Facebook is also launching a new product very similar to Clubhouse.

The company announced on Monday that within the next few months Facebook users will be able to listen to podcasts directly on their Facebook page both while using the app or when the app is backgrounded. “And because it’s still hard to discover podcasts you like, we will help you easily find new podcasts and episodes based on your interests, comment on them and recommend them to your friends. And podcast creators will be able to reach and connect with new listeners — all directly within the Facebook app.”

This summer, Facebook will also be launching Live Audio Rooms in Facebook and Messenger, a product that sounds quite similar to Clubhouse which is quickly gaining popularity with fans of audio. “We believe that audio is a perfect way for communities to engage around topics they care about. We’ll test Live Audio Rooms in Groups, making it available to the 1.8 billion people using Groups every month and the tens of millions of active communities on Facebook.”