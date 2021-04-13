CSS Geets a New D.O.S.

Elissa Nauful has joined the leadership team at The Center for Sales Strategy as Director of Sales. Nauful spent the last 15 years running two digital marketing agencies, the Ingenuity Group and BallywhoSocial.

“We’re proud to appoint Elissa to our leadership team and excited to have her leading our sales initiatives to launch us into some of our best years as we grow closer to 40 years of improving sales performance for our clients,” said Matt Sunshine, Managing Partner at CSS. “She will oversee sales for LeadG2, Up Your Culture, and CSS.”

“I am thrilled to join CSS, LeadG2 and Up Your Culture,” said Nauful. “I had the opportunity to experience first-hand the incredible work of CSS early in my career, and this position and organization are a dream opportunity and I have a deep connection to the mission and vision of the organization.”