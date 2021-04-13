Bob Becker Passes

Veteran Cleveland Broadcaster Bob Becker (Robert Roy Becker) has died. He was a mainstay in Cleveland radio and TV broadcasting for nearly four decades.

Becker during his long Cleveland broadcast journey worked at: WGAR, WWWE, WTAM, WERE, WHK, WMMS, and WMJI. During his career he was a DJ, reporter, News Director, writer, producer, and on-air talent. He also was a host with the Ohio Lottery for drawings and weekly shows for about 20 years.

He was the recipient of numerous awards including honors from the Cleveland Press Club and Cleveland Radio TV Council.

He died after a more than nine year struggle with Alzheimer’s disease. Bob Becker was 67.