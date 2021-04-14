Vinylthon Returns On Over 100 Stations

This Saturday, radio stations will celebrate the format of vinyl records by going vinyl-only during Vinylthon 2021. The event is organized by the non-profit College Radio Foundation and open to all radio stations.

This year the Vinylthon event has support and interviews for participating stations from artists such as Andrew Farriss (INXS), Edie Brickell & The New Bohemians, Kate Rusby, Myles Kennedy (Alter Bridge, Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators), Ritchie Kotzen (Poison, Mr. Big, The Winery Dogs, Smith/Kotzen), and Gordy Marshall (The Moody Blues, The Go Now Band).

Vinylthon founder, Rob Quicke, says, “This last year has been tough, and we could use some cheering up. This event is a genuinely fun day for both listeners and broadcasters alike. People are still very passionate about the magic and warmth of vinyl. Playing vinyl on the air is an amazing, hands-on experience for many of today’s radio broadcasters, and a trip down memory lane for the listeners.” Quicke is also GM at WPSC 88.7 FM at William Paterson University of New Jersey.

Participating stations are planning celebrations of vinyl through the day, including:

WITR 89.7 at the Rochester Institute of Technology will run vinyl-only shows throughout the day, as well as special editions of their popular programs Astounding Sounds and Reggae Sounds.

Community radio station KGVM in Bozeman, Montana, plans to spin vinyl from 2-10 pm, showcasing a variety of musical genres.

Radio Bux at Bucks County Community College in Pennsylvania plans to broadcast 48 straight hours of non-stop vinyl, starting at 9:00 am on April 17

90.3 FM WMSC at Montclair State University in New Jersey, will go for an epic 54-hours long Vinylversary celebrating 54 years of their radio station’s existence.

In addition to the USA, there are also participating radio stations in eleven countries: Canada, Colombia, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, Sweden, Philippines, and Wales.

The College Radio Foundation gives grants to college radio stations to keep them on the air. Vinylthon 2021 will be the sixth Vinylthon event, and proceeds will go to their College Radio Fund that supports college radio stations and keeps them on the air.

Participation in Vinylthon is free for non-commercial radio stations, but there is a small registration fee for commercial radio stations that goes straight to the College Radio Foundation, which organizes the event. “Commercial radio stations that participate are paying it forward to the next generation of professional broadcasters, who really need the support,” says Quicke.

Participating stations will also be presented with the Golden Slipmat Award to recognize their deep passion for vinyl. The award is a pair of golden slipmats made by official sponsor Glowtronics, exclusively for the event.

For more information please visit www.vinylthon.com

To see participating radio stations: https://www.vinylthon.com/stations

For media interviews: Rob Quicke: [email protected]