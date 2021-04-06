Craig Carson Changes Stations

Milwaukee on-air personality Craig Carson has been named the new host of the afternoon show on Hometown Rock 96.5 WKLH. He joins Saga Communications from Audacy’s Kiss FM (WXSS).

“When you keep hearing all the great things about Saga …and such creative and engaging radio always coming from Milwaukee Radio Group – there comes a point where you think ‘Ok, I need to be a part of that!’ and now I am.. and even better….with my friend Sandy Maxx,” said Carson.

He will be paired up with current WKLH nighttime host, Sandy Maxx, for Craig Carson with Sandy Maxx weekdays from 3 PM – 7 PM.

“I am beyond thrilled to add a talent of Craig’s caliber to the ‘KLH line-up,” said Borna Velic, PD. “Pairing two Milwaukee market vets together in Craig & Sandy will take WKLH afternoons to new heights!.”