Ace & TJ Switch Stations In Birmingham

For the first time in 18 years, The Ace & TJ Show will be heard on a different radio station in Birmingham, AL. WPYA Mix 97.3 is the new home of the show that had been on iHeart’s WQEN-FM.

“Ace & TJ bring incredible energy and content that is perfect for Summit Media Birmingham. We’re thrilled to have them part of the Mix 97.3 team,” said Randy Chase, EVP Programming.

The Ace & TJ Family will bring the full slate of platforms to Summit Media; including radio, podcast, streaming, video, social media, email content, app/web and live events.

“We are thrilled to have the Ace & TJ Show continue on Birmingham on 97.3. The opportunities that a partnership with Summit Media brings to the future of ATJ, Inc. is very exciting,” said Ace. “We consider Birmingham to be our second home and we’re really excited to be a part of the Summit family, “ added TJ.