Listeners Speak…Are We Listening?

(By Gary Berkowitz) Did you ever wonder what you’re listeners are saying about your station, its music or your on air talent? Well, here are the top 10 points that come up time and time again in perceptual and focus group research sessions.

Hearing title & artist is important. We think they know all the songs. They disagree. In many cases, listeners wonder why their favorite station does not tell them the songs that were played. Putting this info on your website is a step in the right direction, but not what they really want, which is to hear it on the air. As always, this especially applies to newer and recurrent songs.

“Good Chemistry” is #1 in AM Drive. When asked why they liked their favorite morning show, the word “chemistry” came up often. The relationship of the personalities and the way they get along on the air is important. The also like “fun” shows (not to be confused with funny) as well as shows they are “used to and comfortable with”.

Music is still important in the morning. They want a show loaded with fun people having a good time, but they also want a lot of music. Please do not overlook the power and importance of music in the morning.

Local is important. It is amazing how aware people are about consolidation. In many markets, they can name many of the commonly owned stations. They are also more aware of voice tracking, or as they put it “canned DJ’s.” In one market, they talked about the “former owners” who sold to a “conglomerate”. Stressing that you are live and local is a positive. Talking about local landmarks and knowing the area can have a positive effect. People see radio as a local, hometown media. One woman said how she liked it when the traffic reporter explained where the tie up was by using business locations (On the corner of Maple and Orchard Lake across from McDonalds).

Morning and night personalities are the best known. They are unsure of the midday and afternoon personalities but did know the morning and night personalities.

Delilah continues to get a polarizing vote from most listeners. They either love her, or dislike her. One thing is for sure; they know her and have strong opinions on her. The positives are her voice, kindness, and music. Negatives are “too sappy” and “do not try to be a ps ychiatrist”.

“More Tempo and More Contemporary” with music is the future. Many AC’s are discovering they need to be more contemporary and tempo driven with their music. Please remember, more contemporary is not about playing new and unfamiliar music. Secret: There is still a lot of power in pre 90s music.

AC radio is a “safe haven” for women 30-54. Clean lyrics and G-rated content is still important to these women. No need to call the station “family friendly” They say they know which stations follow this practice.

Women like to play contests. The prize is not always as important as “the chance to win”. T heater tickets, weekend get a way’s, dinners at restaurants and tickets to shows (concerts) are all good. “Entertaining contests” seem more important versus the actual prize.

Stopping fewer times, each hour is preferred. Most listeners like the 2-stop clocks, but are aware that they will “pay for it” (their words) in the end. They do however feel it is better to stop less often even if it means more spots. The one common comment heard in market after market is they feel “all stations play too many commercials”. As I always say, its the units, not the minutes that they hear.

Gary Berkowitz specializes in ratings improvement for AC and Classic Hits radio stations. He can be reached at (248) 737-3727 or [email protected]