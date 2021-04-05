SBS Signs Deal With Katz

Spanish Broadcasting System announced today that Katz Radio Group, the nation’s largest media sales organization, will now serve as SBS’s national sales representative under a multi-year agreement.

Under the new partnership, Katz divisions — Christal Radio and Katz Radio — will manage SBS’ national spot business along with the creation of multicultural audio marketing campaigns across SBS’s major markets: New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, San Francisco and Puerto Rico.

“As the largest minority-owned and certified Hispanic multimedia company, we have been committed to culturally engaging, entertaining and uplifting Hispanics across the nation since our inception nearly four decades ago,” said Albert Rodriguez, COO, Spanish Broadcasting System. “Our partnership with Katz is a testament of our commitment and we couldn’t be more excited to work with them on developing innovative solutions for brands that are looking to engage with Hispanics through our unparalleled offerings.”

“Katz is exceptional at educating marketers on how best to reach multicultural consumers through audio campaigns,” said Elisa Torres, EVP, AIRE Radio Networks and SBS National. “We’re very excited to bring our diverse and broad audio footprint together in order to provide advertisers unique opportunities that engage our multicultural consumers in a meaningful way.”

“The new partnership with SBS further amplifies Katz’s commitment to providing Hispanic marketing solutions to our advertisers with unparalleled scale. We are thrilled to partner with Latino powerhouse SBS during this exciting time for multicultural marketing,” said Christine Travaglini, President of Katz Radio Group.