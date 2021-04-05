Blumhagen To Run San Francisco For Cumulus

Larry Blumhagen is the new Cumulus Market Manager in San Francisco. On May 3rd Blumhagen will replace Doug Harvill who announced his retirement in January.

In San Francisco Cumulus owns KSAN-FM (Classic Rock), KGO-AM (News/Talk), KNBR-FM/AM (Sports), and KSFO-AM (News/Talk).

Blumhagen joins Cumulus from Audacy where he was Vice President, Director of Sales, for Audacy/Entercom Los Angeles, CA, and for previous owner, CBS Radio, for the past six years. Prior to that, Blumhagen was General Sales Manager for CBS Radio San Francisco, from 2006-2015, following nine years as General Sales Manager for CBS Radio/Infinity Radio Portland, OR. A 29-year radio broadcasting veteran, Blumhagen started his career as Account Executive for Henry Broadcasting/American Radio Systems. He holds a B.S. degree in Education from the University of Oregon and studied at the Wharton Business School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Blumhagen commented: “I’m beyond thrilled to return to San Francisco and to join the exceptional team at Cumulus Media. Leading these great brands forward while meeting the needs of both our listeners and advertisers will be an exciting journey. I’m fortunate to be stepping into Doug Harvill’s shoes, as I know first-hand that he is a man of deep integrity and immense passion for the industry.”