From Reporter To Host For Cooper

Longtime KRMG-AM/FM Tulsa reporter Skyler Cooper is stepping into a new role as the host of the KRMG Evening News (5PM to 6PM). Cooper replaces Dick Loftin who served as the KRMG Evening News host for eight years. Loftin is still working at KRMG as a reporter, but is stepping back from the evening news desk

Cooper, a Tulsa native, started at KRMG in 2012 as a part-time board operator and moved up through the ranks. During his nine years with the station, he has covered the construction and opening of the Gathering Place, the historic 2019 Arkansas River flood, tornadic weather, and the tragic shooting of two Tulsa Police Department officers in 2020.

“The KRMG Evening News has a great history of hosts informing and entertaining Tulsa’s radio audience on their drive home,” says Levi May, Director of Branding & Programming of 102.3 KRMG Tulsa’s News & Talk. “Skyler’s the perfect local host to carry on this tradition.”

“I am beyond excited to take on this new challenge and I am looking forward to working with the KRMG Evening News Team,” says Cooper. “It’s such a thrill to work for the most powerful radio station in Oklahoma and it’s right here in my hometown!”