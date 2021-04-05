Tracy Johnson To Host IBA Webinar

Consultant Tracy Johnson will host an Independent Broadcasters Association members only webinar Thursday, April 15 at 2pm EDT. It’s called How to Develop, Coach & Grow High Profile Radio Personalities. The webinar is designed to improve, impact, and instill real value in your current morning show relationship.

“We invest the most time and money in our morning shows, and Tracy will tell you how to protect, grow, and prosper with your morning talent,” said Ron Stone, President of IBA and Chief Executive Officer of Adams Radio Group. Tracy is an author, consultant, legendary programmer, and now an IBA member. If you’re an IBA member you need to register for ‘How to Develop, Coach & Grow High Profile Radio Personalities’ Thursday April 15, at 2pm EDT.’’

The IBA webinar series is for IBA members only, and one of many free benefits to its members. If you are not an IBA member and would like to attend, secure your membership on or before the webinar at www.iba.media.