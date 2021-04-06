Bustos Purchases Portland FM

Bustos Media has acquired KXXP-FM, from Jackman Holding Company, in Portland, OR and launched its newest Latin Mix & Reggaeton format – URBANA 104.5FM.

“I am pleased to expand our URBANA NETWORK. KXXP has a huge foot-print over the Portland metro – where our company is headquartered. Its signal reaches from the Dalles on the eastern Columbia River basin to Forrest Grove on the west; from Longview on the north to Salem on the south. URBANA’s music is breaking-down language barriers by the power of its rhythm and its growing global popularity,” said Amador Bustos, President and CEO of Bustos Media.

Urbana’s powerful upbeat music promises to wage battle with the predominant Regional Mexican and English Pop/Rap formats. The younger LatinX population is increasingly gravitating to Urban music featuring Latin artists like: Bad Bunny, Ozuna, Maluma, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Camilo, Farruko, Darlene, Carol G and Rosalia.