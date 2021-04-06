Benztown Just Made Selling Station Merch Easier

Imaging company Benztown has launched Radio Merch Shop, a service that creates and operates customized “pop-up” online stores for radio stations, where station listeners can buy station-branded products.

Radio Merch Shop builds a customized, branded online merch shop and landing page for each participating station – and handles order fulfillment and inventory from start to finish. All radio stations have to do is upload their logo or artwork, promote their merch shop on-air, on the station website and via social media, and then get paid each month by Radio Merch Shop.

There are no upfront costs, service or set-up fees.

Masa Patterson, Vice President, Sales and Operations, Benztown said: “Radio Merch Shop makes it effortless and hassle-free for stations to launch and operate their own pop-up online merch shop that builds their brand and allows them to bank some cash every month. And it only takes 48 hours from the time a station sends us their logo or other artwork to get their merch shop up and running. Stations get a customized, branded online shop and landing page, order fulfillment, including shipping and handling – and get paid every month for each item sold. Sounds like a no-brainer to me!”

For more information, GO HERE or contact Masa Patterson at [email protected] or at 818.842.4600.