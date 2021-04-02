Saga Delivers 136K Meals.

Saga’s Illini Radio Group April Foods Day promotion, in conjunction with the Eastern Illinois Food bank, generated over 136,000 meals during an on-air and on-site promotion.

Saga Market Manager Brian Green “We are all aware of the impact the last twelve months have had on so many people. With the Eastern Illinois Food Bank demand going up twenty percent in the last year. It was easy for us to decide that we wanted to help draw attention to the food insecurities some people are having. April Foods Day was a natural fit for us and I am so proud of the effort from our entire team, sponsors and listeners that stepped up and helped as many people as possible in the Champaign-Urbana area.”

Last year’s April Foods Day event generated over $27,000 for the purchase of local restaurant gift certificates and were distributed to over 1,200 first responders (fire, police, medical personnel) along with grocery store employees in Champaign-Urbana.