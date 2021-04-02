Just B Signs With iHeart

Just B with Bethenny Frankel is coming to the iHeartPodcast Network. The multi-year deal will also see Frankel produce a slate of podcasts with other content.

“This is very poetic because I love doing this podcast with all of my heart,” said Frankel. “I had no understanding of this medium and have poured myself into the honesty and authenticity of the conversation with visionaries, mavericks, game changers and icons. This next step in my career is further proof that if you love what you do, you’ll be successful at it.”

The podcast, produced by Endeavor Content, launched last September. The podcast offers listeners an insight into how business and people work through interviews with politicians, entrepreneurs and leaders in sports and media.

“Bethenny brings this unparalleled passion and wit to every conversation,” said Conal Byrne, CEO of the iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group. “She sits down with guests for candid talks — and they stand out time and time again. ‘Just B’ made it to the top of charts just a few short months after launching, and we feel honored to bring the acclaimed series to a wider audience on iHeart.”