Jack Mortenson Dead at Age 85

Mortenson Broadcasting Company’s Jack Mortenson has died. Mortenson Broadcasting specialized in Christian Radio. The first Mortenson station began in 1960 (WTOF-FM “Tower of Faith”) in Canton, with the second being WHKK in Cincinnati.

After his father’s death, Jack decided to devote his full time and attention to expanding the Mortenson Christian network. WEMM-FM in Huntington, WV was his third station, with the call letter being in honor of his father.

Mortenson Broadcasting became a major player in the national Christian broadcasting field with the company owning and operating over forty stations in eighteen markets in the United States. Through Jack’s vision, MBC started one of the nation’s first networks of Black Gospel radio formats and was a pioneer in broadcast ministry to the Hispanic community as well.

Mortenson Broadcasting Company was the recipient of the 2012 National Religious Broadcasters Milestone award, honoring them for more than fifty years of broadcast service. Sixty-one years later, Jack continued to work up until his hospitalization in mid-March.