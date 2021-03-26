WAMU Creates Board of Advisors

WAMU 88.5 has set up a nine member Board of Advisors. The Board was established by the American University Board of Trustees.

“WAMU is an essential part of the Washington region, providing coverage of the most important issues affecting the area and engaging with the community around critical topics,” said Seth Grossman, VP American University. “We are excited to partner with the new board of advisors as we work together to chart the next chapter for WAMU.”

The WAMU Board of Advisors includes notable philanthropists, media professionals, business leaders and entrepreneurs. Members can serve up to three consecutive three-year terms. Additional members will be added to the Board over the coming year.

A list of the board members can be found Here.