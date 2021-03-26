iHeart Promotes Barbara Latham

Barbara Latham has been promoted to Area President for iHeartMedia Central Florida. She most recently served as SVP Sales, iHeartMedia Orlando.

“I am thrilled to be able to promote Barb to this position,” said Linda Byrd, Division President for iHeartMedia. “We’ve worked together for 36 years and in many different capacities. She is one of the brightest and most competitive employees I know.”

“I am so excited to continue my career in this new role in Central Florida with the Orlando team and reconnecting with the Space Coast team,” said Latham. “My goal is to continue the tradition of success that I have been a part of under Linda’s leadership in various roles over many years.”

iHeartMedia Central Florida encompasses more than thirteen stations and two state news networks comprised of music, talk and news formats.